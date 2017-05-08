Medical student's murder trial: Witness describes loud bang, bloody man

HALIFAX — An eyewitness said he heard a loud bang, and saw a bloody man sitting on a chair in the Halifax apartment of a medical student on trial for murder.

Pookiel McCabe told a Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury Monday that he was William Sandeson's close friend and neighbour on Aug. 15, 2015, the night Sandeson allegedly killed 22-year-old Taylor Samson.

McCabe testified he and another man were across the hall from Sandeson's when they heard a loud bang, and went over to Sandeson's apartment.

He said he looked inside and saw a man with blood on his back, unmoving, but couldn't see his face.

McCabe did not tell investigators he had heard the bang and seen the wounded man until his third interview with police.