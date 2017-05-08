Metro talks with Jamie Baillie: promoting the progressive side of Progressive Conservative

In an interview on Monday, the Progressive Conservative Leader discussed the usual campaign topics ranging from his 10-year plan for the economy, new funding for mental health supports, and putting vocational trades back in schools, while outlining the differences between a Nova Scotia party in favour of active government and the federal Conservatives.

Election day is May 30.

The below Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

Metro: What is the number one issue of this campaign?

Baillie: For me it’s kickstarting the economy, putting in place a long-term plan for job growth. Using this unique opportunity we have with a federal government that wants to invest in infrastructure to align our priorities with theirs. We can put 10,000 Nova Scotians to work rebuilding infrastructure of this province. When we do that, then we can pay for those things that people believe are really important, like mental health services, and more primary care like doctors and nurse practitioners. Those don’t get paid for by cuts; that’s one of the things we’ve learned about Stephen McNeil, is when you cut things they don’t get better, they get worse. Growth is how we can pay for those things.

Metro: You have one candidate who is a visible minority. Why do you not have more?

Baillie: It’s not enough. We have a record number of women running, a third of our candidates are women, we’ve worked very hard to have more gender balance on our slate of candidates - we obviously have more work to do on that and particularly on visible minorities. What we’re finding is that it’s hard work. I’m prepared to do the hard work and I acknowledge that there’s more work to do. I will say none of the parties is great at this yet, we all have more work to do.

Metro: School reviews and how we go about replacing our aging infrastructure are very topical right now. How would you handle which schools are being replaced first?

Baillie: By absolutely taking the politics out of it once and for all, and respecting the professional decisions that architects and construction engineers make about the state of our schools. We all saw the J.L. Ilsley school skyrocket past others to the top of the list, not based on engineering but based on politics. I’m not saying J.L. Ilsley is a great school, it does need work, but Eastern Shore, they’re trucking in bottled water every day because the water’s not drinkable there. It’s frustrating as a parent to see the government spend a couple million fixing the (J.L.) roof a few years ago, and then decide to tear the whole thing down and put a new school in place today, on the eve of an election. If there’s anything that should be outside of political interference it should be the education of our children, and yet that has reached a new high under this government. With professional opinions and an order of priority based on need, our job as a provincial government is then to find the resources to see how far down the list we can get.

Metro: We’ll segue into something relating to schooling and young people. If you were a young LGBTQ person in Nova Scotia, why would they vote for you? What policies could help them?

Baillie: We are the Progressive Conservative Party. I’ve marched in every Pride parade, I’ve reached out to the LGBTQ community repeatedly, we have self-identified LGBTQ people on our slate of candidates, I’m very proud of that. People don’t know this, but it was the PC Party that first amended the Nova Scotia Human Rights Act to exclude discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and sexual identity. We actually have a good story to tell here as Progressive Conservatives in Nova Scotia. I am building a party that reflects today’s Nova Scotia. I want every Nova Scotian, including those in the LGBTQ community, to see themselves reflected in the people and the policies of the PC Party. We’re not all the way there, but I am proud of the progress that we’re making and we’re going to continue to reach out.

Metro: There’s a petition asking to bring age-appropriate transgender education into all grade levels. How do you feel about that pairing with social history and not only sex-ed?

Baillie: I’m the kind of person that if you identify one way or another, that’s up to you and I respect that. I would like our school curriculum to reflect that modern approach where people can identify themselves however they want, and that’s cool and we move on together. I think it’s important that today’s students, at an age-appropriate time, recognize that there’s all kind of people that make up today’s Nova Scotia and that’s fine, that’s a strength of our province.

Metro: It seems every government in the last few cycles has had issues with unions, and it’s led to protests under Hamm, MacDonald, Dexter, and Stephen McNeil. Are you going to run into it as premier?

Baillie: Well, I don’t know. I’ll tell you this, I’m not going to impose, through legislation, contracts on anybody. That’s not only to me an admission of failure that you weren’t able to negotiate properly, but it puts us at great risk of hundreds of millions of dollars of legal costs because the constitution is pretty clear that people have a right to bargain for their wages. Right now I think the most urgent need is to heal the wounds that have been created over the last three and a half years, and I’m going to invest my time in reaching out to people. And when you reach out to people on that basis, as partners in delivering these services, I think a lot of positive things can be done.

Metro: How will you work with Halifax regional council?

Baillie: To me they’re a partner in government, I hear from people that they expect governments to work together. I do have great hopes that Mayor Savage and I, the council and my government, can work together to encourage more growth and get services they need. For example, transportation. Moving people across HRM is a challenge, and one of the problems is some of the roads are provincial, and some of the roads are municipal. The bridges are provincial but the ferries are municipal. It’s not coordinated. I think we have to put all transportation assets together in a separate transit authority that we jointly monitor, the city and the province, to move people around easier. The new VG hospital is another area where there’s municipal and a provincial interest. Premier McNeil made an announcement out in Bayers Lake that the land he bought there is where the new VG services or some of them are going to go, and then the next day Savage says that doesn’t make any sense. Well, that’s all politics and we’ve had enough of that. That new VG hospital, that’s a huge issue for all Nova Scotians, and we need a provincial premier that will work with the mayor of Halifax on the best places to put it.

Metro: Nova Scotia has an extremely high out-migration of young people, and we’re an aging province. We have the highest youth job loss of any province, so how do you begin to address that?

Baillie: We’ve got to get away from the election cycle and into a long-term planning horizon. For me, that’s 10 years. The centrepiece of our campaign is a 10 year plan to rebuild the infrastructure of the province, create 10,000 jobs. That includes putting vocational training back in our schools and giving young people option of a trade if they want to live and work here. It obviously includes a need for more managers and professionals coming out of our universities as well. I don’t agree with starving the economy for three years as Stephen McNeil has done, and spending like crazy in year four when the election comes. I want to see a 10-year focus on job growth and infrastructure renewal. If you know that we’ll be putting shovels in the ground, turning on the cranes, building a new VG hospital, twinning our highways for a 10 year period, you can actually plan for those jobs. The unemployment rate for young people has gone up … and my main point is it doesn’t have to be that way. We do have a lot of urgent needs here, and it does take an active government to kickstart them.

Metro: There’s so much voter apathy right now. People’s view is things are always the same, it doesn’t matter which party it is because they all get in there and do the same thing. How do we address this problem and get people of all ages out to vote?

Baillie: It’s tough because people have been down this road so many times before. I have people say to me ‘Jamie, I like what you’re saying but how do I know you’re going to do it?’ That’s a really tough question because truthfully you don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I encourage people to look at my background and other leaders running to see who has the background, the skills, the experience to get the job done, but that’s not going to do it by itself. I am prepared to put strong accountability measures into our platform so people can track how we’re doing every day of a new PC government. I think we need to have a premier and government that publicly reports on how they’re doing compared to their promises once a year, so Nova Scotians can see for themselves whether they’re keeping up with what they said. I also believe strongly we’ve got to get away from this old excuse of ‘I didn’t realize how bad the books were until I got in, so therefore I can’t do the things I promised you’ - I will never say that. I know the state of the books. I will never use that excuse, and in fact I think we need to go to fixed election dates every four years, and we need to have the auditor general publicly review the books and report to the people six months before that election, so nobody can say that they don’t know how bad things are, and we get rid of that excuse once and for all.

Metro: You know the books. How are you going to pay for everything?

Baillie: We’ve identified that in our platform, it’s fully costed. The infrastructure money that we’re going to invest comes from holding the debt ratio where it is today for 10 years. That frees up $1 billion in provincial money to invest in a new VG Hospital, twinning our highways, cleaning up our environmental sites, and that puts 10,000 people to work. We have a unique situation where we have a government in Ottawa that also wants to invest in infrastructure, and we’ve aligned our priorities with their so we can cost-share these growth initiatives. When the economy is growing, which I believe it will by employing 10,000 more people, we start to create growth that can then get taxed at a fair rate to pay for the things that we want.

Metro: Will you run a deficit? Ever? To deliver these promises?

Baillie: I’ll never say never, because that would be irresponsible. Meeting people’s needs has to be at the top of a government’s list, but our platform foresees continuing with balanced budgets while we make these investments. Much like in your household you make sure that your paycheck and your grocery bill stay in balance, but if you need to fix the roof you go and you fix the roof. That’s what I want to do for Nova Scotia.

Baillie calls for stronger sexual assault laws.

To get at the root of low numbers of women reporting sexual assault, and those who feel distrustful of the justice system, Jamie Baillie says specific reforms are needed.

When asked how he would address many women’s concerns around sexual assault and safety in light of numerous assaults in cabs, the PC Leader said that is a “real problem” that’s an example of when government needs to get active.

“We do need to strengthen our sexual assault laws, we do need to send a signal to survivors of assault that they can come forward with confidence, and that they’ll be treated with dignity in our system,” Baillie said, citing bills the PC’s have tabled around requiring judges to have sexual assault law training, and ensuring women who come forward get the legal representation they need when they come forward.

Baillie also said he would have called for a full judicial review when the controversial Judge Lenehan decision came down, adding it’s a “fallacy” that politicians shouldn’t comment on legal issues “as wrong as that.”

When it comes to the province’s high rates of sexual assault cases deemed unfounded, and a Bridgewater police chief being charged with sexual assault, Baillie said there’s “clearly a problem” and the province’s best role is to set real standards of “training and ongoing development” for municipal police forces.

The downtown vision

When asked what his vision is for downtown Halifax, Jamile Baillie said the amount of urban development going on in the downtown core is great.

“As a former business person, I appreciate the private investment that’s going into the centre of the city right now. As a government representative, I see it all as a growing tax base, where more money is made available for services without having to raise the tax rate. I want to make sure that we’re smart about it, that we also protect green spaces and our history, but Halifax is going down a good road right now and I want to encourage that.”

However, with many downtown businesses complaining development around the Nova Centre especially has hurt their bottom line, Baillie said those are “legitimate concerns.”

“It’s a problem of growth. Problems of growth are good problems to have. I do think there are some legitimate concerns about business interruption that we do need to address. We don’t want to open new businesses by closing old ones, we want to carry everyone along. And I do think that we can do more to smooth the transition. Having said that I am pro-growth and pro-development, particularly downtown.”



Five fun facts: the Jamie Baillie edition

Metro: Your favourite food?

Baillie: Thai food, I love Thai food. Pad Thai, glass noodles, basaman rice, they’re all great.

Metro: Favourite movie?

Baillie:This will be kind of geeky, but you know that movie The American President? I like that movie, my wife and I watch that movie - you don’t even know what I’m talking about do you? It’s been awhile since I’ve been to a movie.

Metro: Who’s in it?

Baillie: Michael Douglas and Annette Benning. It’s a love story, it’s a political story, and it’s a drama, it’s got everything.

Metro: Favourite band or singer?

Baillie: I’m a big Elton John fan, and I’ve see him in concert three times, my wife and I have. We’ve travelled quite a distance to do that - so I’m aging myself here I know. I’m going to regret telling you this - I actually played Elton John on stage when I was at the Credit Union in front of about 600 people. This was the real deal. I do play a little bit of keyboards, which I find very relaxing after a stressful day, and when I was at the Credit Union the Mental Health Foundation asked me to, along with three other people, pick a performer and go onstage and live-play and live-sing a few songs. Crocodile Rock was one of the ones I had to do, Your Song is another one. That was six or seven years ago, but whenever those come on the radio it takes me back to my one brief, shining moment as an actual vocalist onstage.

Metro: When’s the last time you took the bus and where did you go?

Baillie: It’s been awhile, but a few years ago my daughter and I took the bus to Point Pleasant Park and walked through the trails and had a wonderful day. We decided to do that just to do something different.

Metro: What’s your drink of choice after a long day?