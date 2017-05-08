Mr. Charisma - or lack thereof? Jamie Baillie says he doesn't need flash to be premier
The leader of the Nova Scotia PC Party sat down with Metro on Monday to talk about what's keeping him back from personally resonating with voters.
Even Jamie Baillie admits it - he’s not the most exciting politician.
The leader of the Progressive Conservative Party for Nova Scotia is perhaps more well known for opposing every move Premier Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government makes, rather than proposing bold legislation, unique ideas, or showing off his personality.
A Justin Trudeau or Naheed Nenshi he is not.
“I admit, I’m not the flashiest guy out there. I don’t think people are looking for that though. I worked for John Hamm, I learned from him you don’t need to be back-slapping, baby kissing super extrovert to be a good premier,” Baillie said Monday when asked about his dry image.
More of a numbers man with an accountant and banking background, plus years as chief of staff under former Premier John Hamm, Baillie said while he may not have a rockstar image he’s played one at least once - Metro learned of an unexpected foray onto the musical stage as Elton John.
As he meets more people on the campaign trail, Baillie said residents are getting to know him and he feels good about where he stands with the average voter, as opposed to Premier McNeil’s style which he said has been to “divide.”
“I work to bring people together. I want to heal those wounds so that we can move forward as a province and tackle some of the challenges that we have, and that I think is what people are looking for right now,” Baillie said.
