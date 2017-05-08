Mr. Charisma - or lack thereof? Jamie Baillie says he doesn't need flash to be premier

Even Jamie Baillie admits it - he’s not the most exciting politician.

The leader of the Progressive Conservative Party for Nova Scotia is perhaps more well known for opposing every move Premier Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government makes, rather than proposing bold legislation, unique ideas, or showing off his personality.

A Justin Trudeau or Naheed Nenshi he is not.

“I admit, I’m not the flashiest guy out there. I don’t think people are looking for that though. I worked for John Hamm, I learned from him you don’t need to be back-slapping, baby kissing super extrovert to be a good premier,” Baillie said Monday when asked about his dry image.

More of a numbers man with an accountant and banking background, plus years as chief of staff under former Premier John Hamm, Baillie said while he may not have a rockstar image he’s played one at least once - Metro learned of an unexpected foray onto the musical stage as Elton John.

As he meets more people on the campaign trail, Baillie said residents are getting to know him and he feels good about where he stands with the average voter, as opposed to Premier McNeil’s style which he said has been to “divide.”