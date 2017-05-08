N.S. Liberals promise biodiversity law, extended fracking moratorium

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Liberals promised new laws and studies today aimed at protecting coastlines and the diversity of species.

Premier Stephen McNeil re-announced a pledge made in the recent budget to appoint an independent review of forestry practices, and promised the extension of a moratorium on fracking.

The province's main environmental group says prior provincial studies have already established the province's forestry practices are poor and regulatory change is needed, including a reduction in the amount of clearcutting.

The Ecology Action Centre welcomed the Liberal promise to bring in a Coastal Protection Act and a Biodiversity Act, but centre director Mark Butler said it's hard to say much about the merits of the new laws without specifics.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said at a news conference that Nova Scotians are frustrated by the province's failure to enforce existing laws in areas such as water quality.