Former neighbour tells jury he saw bloody, unmoving man in William Sandeson's apartment

William Sandeson’s former neighbour told a jury on Monday that he saw a bloody, unmoving man in Sandeson’s apartment on the night he’s alleged to have killed Taylor Samson.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s body was never found.

In Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday, the jury in Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial heard testimony from Pookiel McCabe, who’s known Sandeson since 2010 and lived across the hallway from him at 1210 Henry St. in August 2015.

On the night of Aug. 15, 2015, McCabe told the jury he was at his apartment drinking with a friend when he heard a loud bang.

That bang was followed by a knock at the door. When he opened it, McCabe said Sandeson was standing there looking “a little shocked.”

McCabe said he and his friend went across the hall with Sandeson and looked into his apartment, where he saw a man sitting in a chair facing the kitchen table.

There was “a decent amount” of blood on the man, the chair and the floor – and he didn’t see him move, McCabe testified. He said he didn’t see the man’s face, and couldn’t describe him other than to say he was wearing shorts. He said he didn’t see or hear anyone else in the apartment.

“We didn’t look for long,” he said. “It was quite a shock.”

McCabe then went back to his apartment across the hall. A few minutes later, he and his friend looked into Sandeson’s apartment again, and saw the “same scene.” Then they left, going first to a party, then downtown.

McCabe’s story was corroborated in part by video evidence from Sandeson’s surveillance system shown to the jury last week, and again on Monday. That video showed Samson walking down the hallway into Sandeson’s apartment. Within the next 10 minutes, it showed McCabe and his friend looking into the apartment twice and then leaving.

The first two times he spoke to police, on Aug. 19 and 27, 2015, McCabe said he saw nothing that night.

In October 2016, he spoke to police again, and told this story.

When asked why he didn’t tell the truth originally, McCabe said, “I was scared.”

“I didn’t know if he was affiliated with anybody,” he said, referring to his belief that Sandeson was involved with organized crime.

Later, under cross-examination by defence lawyer Eugene Tan, McCabe said that belief was based on rumours. He said he learned they weren’t true, and felt comfortable now saying what he saw.

McCabe told the jury he and Sandeson have communicated since August 2015, by letters and a phone call. Two of those letters, in which McCabe wrote to Sandeson in a “friendly tone,” were entered as evidence on Monday.

On Monday morning, the jury heard the end of Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Roger Sayer’s testimony under cross-examination by defence lawyer Brad Sarson.

Sarson suggested the police investigation was inadequate, and that they failed to follow up on leads after Sandeson’s arrest.