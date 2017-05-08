Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NS-Elxn)

The Progressive Conservatives focused on mental health as the Nova Scotia election campaign entered its second week.

Leader Jamie Baillie promised Monday to spend $39.7 million on in-school mental health services and emergency centres for people suffering from mental health crises.

The Tories would also increase the number of mental health courts and create a mental health research institute.

Baillie couldn't say where the centres would be located, but said they need to address wait times for psychiatric care that are up to a year in Cape Breton.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced Monday that he would bring in coastal protection and biodiversity legislation if elected May 30th.

McNeil says the acts would provide legal protection to the province's coasts and modernize legal framework on the protection of forests, lakes, animals and plants.

The Liberal premier also re-announced a pledge made in the recent budget to appoint an independent review of forestry practices, and promised the extension of a moratorium on fracking.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill is promising to expand dental care coverage for children under 18.

Burrill noted that Nova Scotia is one of only a few provinces that does not provide dental coverage to all teenagers.

He says the Canadian Pediatric Association has consistently called on all provincial governments to extend oral health coverage to teenagers.

Burrill noted the previous NDP government ousted in 2013 had raised the age to 14.

