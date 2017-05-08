Nova Scotia Liberals drop candidate after alleged inappropriate comments
A
A
Share via Email
HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia Liberals say they have dropped a candidate after he allegedly made inappropriate social media commentary.
A news release from campaign chair Chris MacInnes says the "highly inappropriate" comments from Pictou East candidate Matthew MacKnight were brought to his attention Monday.
MacInnes does not say what the comments were, but says they were unacceptable and run contrary to the values of the party.
He says after a thorough review, the party decided MacKnight could no longer stand as a Liberal candidate.
MacInnes said he informed MacKnight of the decision Monday afternoon.
Most Popular
-
‘People are angry’: B.C. reacts to NY Times expose on $140M tax giveaway
-
Liberals in lead in Nova Scotia election campaign, premier polling well behind his own party: poll
-
Flyers against proposed addictions treatment centre send wrong message, says advocate
-
Sleeping man shot in head because of 'beef,' Halifax murder trial told