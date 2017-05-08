Nova Scotia runners avoid injury during road race after impaired driver loses control of car

A teenager has been charged with impaired driving after he almost hit a group of runners competing in a weekend road race.

The RCMP say on Sunday around 10 a.m. in the community of Little Dover, Guysborough County, competitors were coming around a curve on Dover Road when a car, attempting to pass a fire truck involved in the race, hit a pick-up truck head-on that was coming in the opposition direction.

“The car lost control, came very close to hitting one of the runners, then struck the pickup truck,” a RCMP release stated.

No runners were injured, but the driver of the truck was hurt and taken to hospital.