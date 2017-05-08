Sleeping man shot in head because of 'beef,' Jimmy Mevlin Jr. murder trial told

HALIFAX — The first-degree murder trial against Jimmy Melvin Jr. is underway at Nova Scotia Supreme Court today in Halifax.

Melvin is accused of the February 2009 shooting death of Terry Marriott Jr. while he slept at a friend's home in Harrietsfield.

The Crown's first witness alleges he drove Melvin to the house on his four-wheeler and heard two quick bangs followed by three slow bangs.

Derek Thomas MacPhee, who is in witness protection, sobbed quietly as he described the loud gunshots.

Crown attorney Christine Driscoll alleged in an opening statement that Marriott was shot several times in his head and body and that Melvin had a "beef" with Marriott.