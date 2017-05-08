Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Monday, May 8:
---
Liberals:
HALIFAX — Announcement. (10 a.m., Best Western Chocolate Lake, 250 St. Margaret's Bay Rd.)
HALIFAX — Tour of The Binnacle with candidate Lena Diab. (11 a.m., 15 Purcells Cove Rd.)
HALIFAX — Darrell's Restaurant with candidate Labi Kousoulis. (12:15 p.m., 5576 Fenwick St.)
HALIFAX — Tea at Joseph Howe Seniors Manor with candidate Labi Kousoulis. (12:45 p.m., 5515 Victoria Rd.)
HALIFAX — Meeting with local growers. (1:30 p.m., Bedford Basin Farmers market, 397 Bedford Hwy.)
HALIFAX — Reception with candidate Patricia Arab. (3 p.m., Our Lady of Lebanon Church, 3844 Joseph Howe Dr.)
HALIFAX — Campaigning with candidate Lena Diab. (4:05 p.m., Joseph Howe Superstore, 3601 Joseph Howe Dr.)
---
NDP:
NEW WATERFORD — Photo opportunity. (9 a.m., Meet and greet, 3447 Wilson Ave.)
NEW WATERFORD — Policy announcement. (3447 Wilson Ave.)
SYDNEY — Interview with Cape Breton Post. (10:30 a.m., 255 George St.)
ANTIGONISH — Photo opportunity. (3-12 Church St.)
ANTIGONISH — Policy announcement. (3-12 Church St.)
---
Progressive Conservatives:
HALIFAX — Media availability. (9:30 a.m., Advanced Systems, 5678 Stanley St.)
LOWER SACKVILLE — Meet with candidate John Giannakos. (11:30 a.m., 664 Sackville Dr.)
DEBERT — Meet with candidate Rebecca Taylor. (1:30 p.m., 583 MacElmon Rd.)
SPRINGHILL — Office opening and BBQ. (5 p.m., 6 McFarlane St.)
---