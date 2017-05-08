Defence team for William Sandeson suggesting Halifax police homicide investigation was inadequate

William Sandeson’s defence lawyer asked questions at his first-degree murder trial on Monday suggesting the police investigation into Taylor Samson’s disappearance was inadequate.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, on August 2015. Samson’s remains were never found.

Defence lawyer Brad Sarson cross-examined Halifax Regional Police Det. Const. Roger Sayer, the lead investigator in the case, in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Monday morning.

Before Sarson started asking Sayer questions, Justice Josh Arnold gave mid-trial instructions to the jury.

“During the course of Mr. Sarson’s cross examination of Det. Const. Sayer, you may hear questions suggesting that the police investigation of the offence for which Mr. Sandeson was charged was inadequate,” he said.

He told the jury that the answers to those questions, not the questions themselves, are evidence.

“At the end of the trial, it will be for you to determine whether evidence about the inadequacy of the police investigation, alone or along with other evidence, causes you to have a reasonable doubt about whether William Sandeson committed the offence charged,” he said.

Sarson’s questions centred around the police investigation in the days following Samson’s missing person report, filed on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015.

Sayer told the jury there have been numerous sightings of people matching Samson’s description since he was reported missing, and police still receive reports, including one from a psychic telling police where to search for Samson’s body. That report wasn’t given any weight because police had already searched that area, Sayer said.

Sarson asked Sayer about a number of people who’d been identified as potential witnesses through the investigation, and whether police had followed up on them. Police never spoke to some of those people, even though their files show the tasks were assigned.

Sarson suggested to Sayer that leads weren’t followed up on because after Sandeson was in custody, police focused solely on building a case against him. Sayer said that wasn’t the case, and the main priority for police was always, and continues to be, finding Samson.

The jury also heard evidence about Samson’s medical condition. Sayer said police had three sources for that information: Samson’s mother, Linda Boutilier; his girlfriend, Mackenzie Ruthven; and a pharmacist who’d filled the prescription for his medication.

Ruthven told police Samson could go weeks without his medication and not be in any medical distress, while Boutilier and the pharmacist said he’d feel effects after a few days.

Sayer told the jury he gave more weight to Boutilier’s assessment of Samson’s condition than Ruthven’s, given she was his mother and her statements were backed up by the pharmacist’s.