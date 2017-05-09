Council votes in favour of Halifax taxi industry review

A consultant will soon conduct an in-depth review of the taxi industry in Halifax after a vote from regional council Tuesday night.

Council voted unanimously in favour of creating a request for proposals (RFP) for an industry review and jurisdictional scan including new industry technologies like audio and video recording, GPS-tracking, and smartphone applications; license restrictions; sensitivity and safety training; passenger and driver safety measures like car shields and emergency alarm buttons; professional, moral and ethical standards for drivers; and conditions for automatic suspension of revocation of licenses.

As part of the motion, council also voted to require taxi drivers to display their licensing decals in the front and back passenger area of their vehicles. They’re currently allowed to be displayed anywhere in the vehicle.

“I really think our taxi industry needs an overhaul, altogether,” Coun. Tony Mancini said during debate.

Mancini said the industry in Halifax is lagging behind others in terms of safety and technology measures, and his daughter and her friends tell him they feel unsafe.

“I think of late, the taxi industry has taken a bit of a hit PR-wise,” Coun. Lisa Blackburn said. “I think this is a good step to help restore faith in the system, which is badly needed.”

The municipality’s taxi licensing office will now begin to draft the RFP, which its supervisor, Kevin Hindle, said could take anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

After it’s awarded, Hindle couldn’t say exactly how long it would take.

“We are committed to getting this done as quickly as possible, but we will rely on the expertise of the consultant, whoever is appointed, to make sure that we do get a well-rounded and informed report for council,” he told councillors.