Dartmouth senior accused of masturbating in doorway while watching child play outside
The accused is an 80-year-old man who is due in court on an indecent act offence.
An 80-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged for masturbating in public while watching a child play outside.
At about 12:45 p.m. on April 29, Halifax Regional Police said they got a call of a man masturbating while he watched a child playing outside a residence on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.
The man had been in the doorway of a nearby residence, the release said.
Officers arrived and arrested a man a short time later without incident. He was later released, and has since been charged with committing an indecent act.
Eric John Meredith, 80, of Dartmouth will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on June 6.