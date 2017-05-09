Dartmouth senior accused of masturbating in doorway while watching child play outside

An 80-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged for masturbating in public while watching a child play outside.

At about 12:45 p.m. on April 29, Halifax Regional Police said they got a call of a man masturbating while he watched a child playing outside a residence on Ruben Court in Dartmouth.

The man had been in the doorway of a nearby residence, the release said.

Officers arrived and arrested a man a short time later without incident. He was later released, and has since been charged with committing an indecent act.