News / Halifax

Man with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious on Dartmouth road

Police say they don't know what happened to the 63-year-old and are asking for the public's help.

Halifax Regional Police.

Metro file photo

Halifax Regional Police.

Police say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a passerby found a man lying on a road in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called around 11 p.m. Monday after the 63-year-ol was found unconscious and breathing on Norm Newman Drive.

“At this time it is unknown what caused the man’s injuries,” a police statement on Tuesday morning said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 490-5016.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular