Man with life-threatening injuries after being found unconscious on Dartmouth road
Police say they don't know what happened to the 63-year-old and are asking for the public's help.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police say a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a passerby found a man lying on a road in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called around 11 p.m. Monday after the 63-year-ol was found unconscious and breathing on Norm Newman Drive.
“At this time it is unknown what caused the man’s injuries,” a police statement on Tuesday morning said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 490-5016.