NDP promises new high-income tax bracket for wealthiest Nova Scotians

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's wealthiest residents could face a tax hike if the provincial NDP win the May 30 election.

Leader Gary Burrill says he would raise taxes on people earning more than $250,000 a year.

He says about 3,700 people, which he called a "fraction of the 1 per cent," would be affected.

The new high-income bracket would tax income over $250,000 at a rate of 24 per cent, up from a 21 per cent rate for anyone earning above $150,000.

The increase would push the combined tax rate to 57 per cent, the highest in Canada.