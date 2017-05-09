NDP promises new high-income tax bracket for wealthiest Nova Scotians
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's wealthiest residents could face a tax hike if the provincial NDP win the May 30 election.
Leader Gary Burrill says he would raise taxes on people earning more than $250,000 a year.
He says about 3,700 people, which he called a "fraction of the 1 per cent," would be affected.
The new high-income bracket would tax income over $250,000 at a rate of 24 per cent, up from a 21 per cent rate for anyone earning above $150,000.
The increase would push the combined tax rate to 57 per cent, the highest in Canada.
Burrill told reporters Tuesday in Halifax that the tax hike would generate an extra $20 million a year for provincial coffers.