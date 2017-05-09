Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (McNeil-Harris-Resigns)

Premier Stephen McNeil says his campaign communications director resigned because he felt "under attack."

Last week the Tories raised questions about the hiring of Kyley Harris, who was convicted of domestic assault in 2014.

Harris submitted his resignation, saying he had tried to make amends but "it is clear that is not possible in the current political climate."

McNeil says he didn't talk to Harris before he resigned, and added the aide made a personal decision.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his party will raise taxes for the wealthy if elected.

Burrill says taxes would increase for those earning more than $250,000 a year.

He says that would affect about 3,700 people and generate an extra $20 million a year for provincial coffers.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie says he will restore $8.2 million in annual funding for seniors' long-term care.

He says previous funding cuts by the Liberals has meant seniors care homes have had to compromise on the quality of food and services they provide to elderly residents.

As an example, Baillie says staff at facilities like Northwood Manor have to supply meals for $5 a day and have to scrimp on things like fresh produce.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the Liberals will provide $1.2 million for design work to expand the emergency department at the IWK Children's Hospital.

McNeil says the plan is to modernize the department and double its size to meet a growing demand.

He says construction would begin in 2019.

Premier Stephen McNeil says no one on the campaign trail has raised the issue of fixed election dates with him.

McNeil says he's not interested in changing Nova Scotia's system, saying a fixed date is already in place at the end of five years in office.

He says he believes fixed dates in some other provinces have led to an American-style election where campaigning begins up to a year ahead of the election date.

Nova Scotia is the only province without a fixed election date.

