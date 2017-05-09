A lost opportunity: professor says Nova Scotia premier unwilling to have difficult conversations about domestic violence

One professor says Premier Stephen McNeil’s continued defence of a campaign staffer convicted of domestic assault who resigned this week shows he’s “unwilling” to have difficult conversations around partner violence.

In the second full week of the provincial election campaign, two scandals hit Premier McNeil as communications aide Kyley Harris resigned Tuesday, a day after the Liberals dropped candidate Matthew MacKnight in Pictou East over his 2013 derogatory comments found on social media.

Dr. Ardath Whynacht, sociology professor at Mount Allison University, said both the wording of Harris’ resignation letter that he could be “punished” for the 2014 incident but didn’t want the party "to bear that burden any longer,” and McNeil’s comment that Harris felt “under attack,” show they’re not taking the public’s concerns seriously.

“The kind of casual misogyny … that’s being promoted here is Premier McNeil is basically asking Nova Scotians to cut (Harris) a break,” Whynacht said Tuesday.

“For (McNeil) to frame him as a martyr and a victim of some sort of public mob, when really we’re living in a province where services for victims of family violence are drastically lacking, that seems absurd to me.”

Whynacht said domestic violence is always complex and while Harris is “no monster,” the responsible thing would’ve been to have Harris and McNeil directly address the issue that affects so many families - while not framing it as a “mistake.”

But the move to drop MacKnight over social media comments, while continuing to defend Harris, makes it look like the Liberals don’t take domestic violence seriously, Whynacht said.

If McNeil wanted to truly support victims of family violence, Whynacht said he could have taken the opportunity to outline the counselling programs for victims and offenders, as well as the Liberal’s plans on how to improve them if re-elected.

Making the issue even more relevant for the Liberals is their colleague Minister Lena Diab, whose husband was charged with assaulting her on New Year’s Eve, Whynacht said.

Looking ahead to election day, Whynacht said there’s still time for McNeil to step up but Nova Scotians have to decide whether they want a government willing to have “difficult public conversations.”