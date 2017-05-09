Underage girls felt pressured to send intimate photos, Nova Scotia court told

A Nova Scotia court has been told that girls as young as 13 felt pressured to send intimate photos to boys and were unaware they were being shared.

Six boys were charged in July 2016 in Bridgewater, N.S., after allegations the students had distributed intimate images of at least 20 girls between the ages of 13 and 17.

An agreed statement of facts submitted in Bridgewater provincial court Tuesday says one 13-year-old girl was repeatedly asked for sexual photos over several days and felt pressured to send them, as she felt a rumour would be spread about her if she did not.

The document says the girl felt "horrible" and "guilty" after sending four or five intimate photos that she did not give permission to distribute and was told would not be saved.

It says two Dropbox accounts were created for the purpose of sharing intimate images of girls aged between 13 and 17 in various states of undress, including bare breasts and fully nude.