Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Wednesday, May 10:

---

Progressive Conservatives:

HLIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie hold a media availability. (9:30 a.m., Marvin Moore, 5765 May Street)

TRURO — Baillie campaigns with candidate Keltie Jones. (12 p.m., 76 Esplanade Street)

BROOKFIELD — Baillie campaigns at Marwood Inc. with candidate Larry Harrison. (1 p.m., 66 Pleasant Valley Road)

ENFIELD — Baillie campaigns at Ledwidge Lumber Co. with candidate Larry Harrison. (2:30 p.m., 195 Old Post Road)

BEDFORD — Baillie campaigns with candidate Valerie White. (4:30 p.m.)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill appears on Live 105. (8:20 a.m., 5527 Cogswell Street)

HALIFAX — Burrill makes a policy announcement at St. Vincent's Nursing Home. (9:30 a.m., 2080 Windsor Street)

DARTMOUTH — Burrill campaigns with candidate Sue Leblanc. (2:30 p.m., 451 Windmill Road)

DARMOUTH — Burrill attends a meeting of Doctors Nova Scotia (4 p.m., 25 Spectacle Lake Drive)

---

Liberals:

SYDNEY — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at New Dawn Centre for Social Innovation . (11 a.m., 307 Nepean Street)

SYDNEY — McNeil tours the Boys & Girls Club with candidate Derek Mombourquette. (12 p.m., 111 West Street)

RESERVE MINES — McNeil visits Reserve Mines Senior & Pensioner Kitchen with candidate Dave Wilton. (12:45 p.m., 165 Main Street)

DOMINION — McNeil attends a BBQ at Cape Breton Centre Royal Canadian Legion Branch #78 with candidate Dave Wilton. (1 p.m., 78 Neville Street)

NEW WATERFORD — McNeil meets with residents at Maple Hill Manor with candidate Dave Wilton. (1:40 p.m., 700 King Street)

NORTH SYDNEY — McNeil attends afternoon tea at Northside Community Guest Home with candidate John Higgins. (3:30 p.m., 11 Queen Street)

SYDNEY RIVER — McNeil attends a kitchen party with candidate Katherine MacDonald (6:30 p.m., 1290 Kings Road)