Witness insists he saw bloody man in William Sandeson's Halifax apartment

HALIFAX — William Sandeson's lawyer is challenging the memory of a neighbour and friend who says he saw a bloody man in the medical student's apartment.

Pookiel McCabe said Tuesday he had two brief occasions to see the man, sitting motionless on a chair with blood on his back, as well as cash and a lot of blood on the floor.

Defence attorney Eugene Tan showed McCabe and the jury forensic investigation photos and surveillance video of the moments McCabe was in Sandeson's Halifax apartment on Aug. 15, 2015.

Tan suggested McCabe only briefly saw the bloody man, and that his view was obstructed, but McCabe maintained he can "remember what I saw."

Sandeson is on trial for the murder of 22-year-old physics student Taylor Samson; both men attended Dalhousie University.