Woman robbed of grocery bag by two men in Bedford

Police are looking for two men who struggled with a woman as they tried to steal her purse.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the area of 61 Nelson’s Landing in Bedford around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the 41-year-old victim had two people come up to her from behind and robbed her.

“A short struggle ensued where the victim managed to keep her purse, however both suspects fled the area taking the victims grocery bag with them,” a police statement on Tuesday said.