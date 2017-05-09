Woman robbed of grocery bag by two men in Bedford
Police say the victim struggled with the suspects, who were also trying to get her purse, but to no avail.
Police are looking for two men who struggled with a woman as they tried to steal her purse.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the area of 61 Nelson’s Landing in Bedford around 9:30 p.m. Monday after the 41-year-old victim had two people come up to her from behind and robbed her.
“A short struggle ensued where the victim managed to keep her purse, however both suspects fled the area taking the victims grocery bag with them,” a police statement on Tuesday said.
Officers arrived and scene and were able to locate the stolen property, but not the suspects, who are both described as only having on dark clothing.