Yeah you know these guys: Naughty by Nature coming to Halifax

Fans of the 90s will be yelling Hip Hop Hooray this summer when Naughty by Nature lands in Halifax for one night.

The Grammy-winning New Jersey group of Treach, Vinnie, and DJ Kay Gee, known for popular tracks like O.P.P., Hip Hop Hooray, Uptown Anthem and more, will perform at Casino Nova Scotia on August 17.

Naughty by Nature are back with a reunion album, Anthem Inc., and have been touring together since 2008 following the original breakup in 1999, according to a release.

The 19+ show will be in the Schooner Showroom, at 8 p.m. and tickets go on sale May 12 for $55.