Early childhood education group critical of Nova Scotia Liberals plan

A group representing child care centres in Nova Scotia says Stephen McNeil’s Liberals failed to consult with the sector in developing a plan for pre-primary care in the province.

The Liberals unveiled the plan in their budget and detailed it on the campaign trail last week. It would be a pre-primary program with classrooms of 25 pre-schoolers and two early childhood educators. Starting this fall, the program would put 750 four-year-olds in classrooms in 30 locations across the province, mostly in existing schools.

After full implementation in four years, McNeil said the program would cost $49.4 million annually, and save parents who would otherwise have to pay for child care $10,000.

The Early Childhood Education Action group listed a number of questions in a news release Wednesday, asking where that money would come from, where the children would go, which children it supports, what supports would be in place for children with special needs, and more.

“Current child care centers are already offering (more) than this program! So this is not new! Let the experts in Early Childhood do their job,” the release said.

“The Government (has not consulted) with the Childcare Sector as to what is best for children.”

NDP leader Gary Burrill acknowledged the importance of early childhood education last week, and said it was “darn funny” the Liberals were just getting to it at the end of their term.