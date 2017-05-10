Without Consultation: Halifax filmmaker releasing documentary on film tax credit as 'warning'

When Premier Stephen McNeil dropped the writ for the spring election, one Halifax filmmaker decided to drop his own “warning.”

Without Consultation, a documentary by Fateh Ahmed made over the past two and a half years, explores the Liberal’s 2015 decision to replace the film tax credit with an incentive fund, and the fallout for people in the industry and the province itself.

“It’s important for Nova Scotians ... Canadians, national and international citizens to be aware of how political decisions could truly impact an artist community very quickly - and it wouldn’t take long to experience the ripple effects,” Ahmed said in an interview.

While it may take longer in some industries to feel the effects of policy change, Ahmed said in less than a year there were production houses and small businesses shutting down, many of the roughly 3,000 people in the industry lost their jobs, and young people moved on to other fields.

The film includes some video and media coverage of the speeches and protests around Province House at the time, Ahmed said, as well as interviews with actors like John Dunsworth of the Trailer Park Boys and Haven, producers Ginny Jones Duzak and Maria MacNeil, and politicians like former Liberal Andrew Younger, business people, and crew members.

“I think through time people truly started to witness the damage. Once it truly started affecting them, they’re like ‘you know what, I think we better speak now,’” Ahmed said.

Although Ahmed said he would’ve preferred to have the government perspective in the documentary, the Liberals never responded to multiple requests for a video interview or written statement.

Ahmed said he wanted to release his current version, made for the recent Emerging Lens Film Cultural Festival, online for May 20 so people could reflect back on the events of 2015 and learn about the difference between the tax credit and fund before voting on May 30.

A feature-length version will be out this September that tells the story through a more personal look at specific filmmakers and artists, Ahmed said.

While the Liberals have said the incentive fund is just as supportive to the industry, Ahmed says “absolutely not” since the tax credit was a “leveller” that allowed artists big and small to benefit, where the fund has a $10-million cap (raised to $16.9 million for 2017-18) and those with more capital simply have better chances to qualify.

While both NDP Leader Gary Burrill and PC Leader Jamie Baillie have promised to reinstate the film tax credit if elected, Ahmed said he doesn’t want to dictate how people should vote.

“Just get a little more involved in the political process, because ultimately that’s what shapes societies, that’s what shapes the artistic environments that we live in.”