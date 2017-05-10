Halifax punk band hawking award for a good cause

KT Lamond, Michelle Skelding, Kim Carson and David Casey sat in the stands at the back of the Harbour Station arena during the 2017 East Coast Music Awards gala.

Their punk band Like A Motorcycle was nominated for Rising Star Recording of the Year.

As awards were handed out, Lamond looked around the area they were seated.

“Guys, look where we’re sitting. There’s no way we're going to win,” she said.

Shortly after, their category came up, and the announcer leaned towards the mic.

“The rising star recording of the year award goes to ‘High Hopes,’ Like A Motorcycle,” he said.

Surprised, Skelding jumped from her seat, vaulted the arena walls and rushed towards the stage with the rest of the band following.

Now the band is using their award to help at-risk youth in the punkest way possible – pawning it off for whatever money they can get, and donating it all.

“Initially we were like, ‘Lets trade it for whisky,’” said Lamond, guitarist and vocalist for the band.

“Then the more we thought about it, we figured out we could actually do something good with it instead.”

The group announced they were auctioning off the ECMA award on their Facebook page Sunday, and the bids quickly shot up, hitting $600 in three days.

The money raised from the auction will be donated to the Phoenix House, a support program for at-risk youth in Halifax.

While the band didn’t expect to win the award, they are grateful as it gives them the opportunity to help raise money for a good cause.

“It was very unexpected,” said Skelding, drummer and vocalist for the band.

“It was cool to be acknowledged I guess, but what we are doing with the award now is beyond all the ECMA hype. It’s the good we can do that we couldn’t have done if we didn’t win.”

The band is pushing for donations as well, and has also received an electric guitar to donate to Phoenix House.

“We want anyone who can help to support this,” said Lamond.

“Whether it’s a $10 donation on their website or if you have some old bongos laying around, the more people we can get involved the better.”