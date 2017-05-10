Lawyer for student charged in murder challenges friend's memory of bloody man

HALIFAX — The lawyer for a university medical student accused of murder tried to cast doubt on the memory of a neighbour who claimed he saw a bloody man in his apartment.

Pookiel McCabe was testifying at the first-degree murder trial of 24-year-old William Sandeson, who is charged in the death of 22-year-old physics student Taylor Samson.

McCabe said in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Tuesday he had two brief occasions to see the man, sitting motionless on a chair with blood on his back, as well as cash and a lot of blood on the floor.

The jury has heard previously Samson had gone to the apartment to sell Sandeson 20 pounds of marijuana.

Defence attorney Eugene Tan said in court that video surveillance showed McCabe going into Sandeson's Halifax apartment on Aug. 15, 2015.