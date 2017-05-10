Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (Liberals-Caregivers)

The Liberals say they will spend $25 million expanding eligibility for the caregiver benefit over four years.

The program gives about $400 a month to those caring for people with severe dementia.

Premier Stephen McNeil says the program would be expanded to include 400 people who care for those with lower levels of dementia this year and another 1,200 people caring for those with mental illness in 2018.

He says the change will mean about 1,600 more Nova Scotians will qualify for financial help.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSHA-Executive-Furniture)

The NDP released documents showing the Nova Scotia Health Authority spent nearly $500,000 on new furniture and renovations for its executive offices.

The documents show the furniture cost over $257,000 while the renovations came in at just under $195,000.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill says after cuts to long-term care in particular, Premier Stephen McNeil owes an explanation for the expenses.

McNeil says the cost of the furniture "makes no sense to me," and spending that kind of money at a time when money is needed for care in the health system is "excessive and inappropriate."

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Tories)

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are promising to bring back a refundable film tax credit.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie has announced $34 million to revive the credit in a bid to aid the film and TV industry.

He says the industry was set back when the Liberals controversially axed the tax in 2015.

---

(NSElxn-NDP)

The NDP are pledging to restore funding for seniors' care if elected May 30th.

Leader Gary Burrill says $60 million over four years would be put towards long-term care for seniors.

Burrill says he would also freeze pharmacare premiums and lobby for a national pharmacare plan.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Party-Nominations)

Elections Nova Scotia says nominations for the May 30 vote have closed.

It says 203 candidates have been nominated in the province's 51 electoral districts.

The Liberals, Tories and NDP have candidates in all 51 ridings.

The Green Party has nominated 32 candidates while the Atlantica Party is running 15 and there are three Independents.

(The Canadian Press)

---