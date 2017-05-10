Parking woes coming as $22-million upgrade to Dartmouth Sportsplex begins

Work on an 18-month revitalization project for the Dartmouth Sportsplex begins Thursday and it will mean a reduction in available parking spaces.

In a release by the Halifax Regional Municipality on Wednesday, the first stage in construction will see the east part of the parking lot used as the set-up location, eliminating about 50 parking spaces.

“This means transit users accustomed to being dropped off in the parking lot near the Thistle Street side of the Halifax Transit Bridge Terminal will now have to enter the terminal through the middle entrance,” a statement said.

The staging area is expected to remain there for about a month, as work on a new front entrance begins.

Besides building a new double gymnasium, other improvements include adding a new “aquatic feature,” such as splash pad to the pool, renovating the building’s fitness centre and relocating the entrance to the second floor.

The price tag for the project is tagged $22 million.