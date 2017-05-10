Police looking for two suspects after stabbing in Dartmouth

Police are looking for two people after a stabbing and attempted robbery in Dartmouth.

In a news release, Halifax police say they were called to Jackson Road at 11:11 a.m. and found an 18-year-old man with a stab wound on his arm.

He told police he was walking in the area when two male suspects tried to rob him.

“He advised the males he didn’t have anything and was subsequently slashed by one of the suspects,” the release says.

The man told police the suspects, who he didn’t know, ran off towards Victoria Road, and he was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as white, between 16 and 20 years old, and 5’6” tall with a thin build. The second is described as black, between 16 and 20 years old, and 6’ tall with a thin build. Both suspects were wearing black clothing and had their faces covered.