Tories restore seniors' funding, NDP tax rich and Liberals to expand hospital

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's three main party leaders are back on the trail today after talk of tax hikes, hospital expansions and seniors' long-term care funding.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill promised Tuesday to raise taxes for the wealthy if elected on May 30, while Tory Leader Jamie Baillie said he would restore $8.2 million in annual funding for long-term care for seniors.

Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil committed $1.2 million for design work to expand the emergency department at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

McNeil also faced questions over the sudden resignation of campaign communications director Kyley Harris, who was facing renewed questions over his 2014 conviction for domestic assault.

McNeil said Tuesday stepped down because he felt "under attack" following criticism from the federal and provincial Conservatives over his reinstatement with the Liberals.