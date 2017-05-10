Where the leaders are in the N.S. election

HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Thursday, May 11:

---

Liberals:

SYDNEY — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at the Port of Sydney Development Corporation. (11 a.m., 60 Esplanade Street)

BADDECK — McNeil attends afternoon tea at the Alderwood Rest Home with candidate Pam Eyking. (1:15 p.m., 89 Alderwood Lane)

SOUTHWEST MABOU — McNeil visits Zutphen Contractors with candidate Bobby Morris. (3:15 p.m., 10442 Highway 19)

PORT HOOD — McNeil meets with the Cape Breton West Islanders Hockey Team with candidate Bobby Morris. (4 p.m., Al MacInnis Sports Centre, 45 Wharf Road)

PORT HAWKESBURY — McNeil attends a community BBQ with candidate Michel Samson. (6 p.m., 47 Paint Street)

---

Tories:

HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie appears on Live 105. (8:20 a.m., 5527 Cogswell Street)

HALIFAX — Baillie launches the party's platform. (10 a.m., Best Western Chocolate Lake, 250 St. Margaret's Bay Road)

DARTMOUTH — Baillie visits Pleasant Street Diner with candidate Jad Crnogorac. (1 p.m., 205 Pleasant Street)

EASTERN PASSAGE — Baillie visits Ocean View Manor Continuing Care Centre with candidate Barbara Adams. (2:15 p.m., 1909 Caldwell Road)

COLE HARBOUR — Baillie campaigns with candidate Chris Mont. (4 p.m.)

---

NDP:

HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement. (9:30 a.m., QEII Halifax Infirmary, 1796 Summer Street)

HALIFAX — Burrill appears on News 95.7 with Rick Howe. (11 a.m., 6080 Young Street)

LAHAVE — Burrill makes a policy announcement. (1:30 p.m., LaHave Bakery, NS-331)