Where the leaders are in the N.S. election
HALIFAX — Where the N.S. leaders are Thursday, May 11:
---
Liberals:
SYDNEY — Premier Stephen McNeil makes an announcement at the Port of Sydney Development Corporation. (11 a.m., 60 Esplanade Street)
BADDECK — McNeil attends afternoon tea at the Alderwood Rest Home with candidate Pam Eyking. (1:15 p.m., 89 Alderwood Lane)
SOUTHWEST MABOU — McNeil visits Zutphen Contractors with candidate Bobby Morris. (3:15 p.m., 10442 Highway 19)
PORT HOOD — McNeil meets with the Cape Breton West Islanders Hockey Team with candidate Bobby Morris. (4 p.m., Al MacInnis Sports Centre, 45 Wharf Road)
PORT HAWKESBURY — McNeil attends a community BBQ with candidate Michel Samson. (6 p.m., 47 Paint Street)
---
Tories:
HALIFAX — Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie appears on Live 105. (8:20 a.m., 5527 Cogswell Street)
HALIFAX — Baillie launches the party's platform. (10 a.m., Best Western Chocolate Lake, 250 St. Margaret's Bay Road)
DARTMOUTH — Baillie visits Pleasant Street Diner with candidate Jad Crnogorac. (1 p.m., 205 Pleasant Street)
EASTERN PASSAGE — Baillie visits Ocean View Manor Continuing Care Centre with candidate Barbara Adams. (2:15 p.m., 1909 Caldwell Road)
COLE HARBOUR — Baillie campaigns with candidate Chris Mont. (4 p.m.)
---
NDP:
HALIFAX — NDP Leader Gary Burrill makes a policy announcement. (9:30 a.m., QEII Halifax Infirmary, 1796 Summer Street)
HALIFAX — Burrill appears on News 95.7 with Rick Howe. (11 a.m., 6080 Young Street)
LAHAVE — Burrill makes a policy announcement. (1:30 p.m., LaHave Bakery, NS-331)
---