What's important to you? city asks for feedback in upcoming meetings on Halifax Green Network Plan

Those looking to help shape how the municipality protects our green spaces have multiple chances to weigh in on a plan.

According to a HRM release, city staff are getting close to the final phase of the Halifax Green Network Plan (HGNP), and residents are invited to share their thoughts at seven upcoming public meetings.

The public meetings will be held:

May 15, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the NSCC Waterfront Campus (Presentation Theatre), 80 Mawiomi Place, Dartmouth

May 16, from 6 - 8 p.m.at the Atlantica Hotel Halifax (Guild Hall), 1980 Robie Street., Halifax

May 17, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Ecole Secondaire du Sommet (Auditorium), 500 Larry Uteck Boulevard, Halifax

May 31, from 7 - 9 p.m. at Sir John A. MacDonald High School, 31 Scholars Rd, Upper Tantallon

June 7, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Musquodoboit Valley Bicentennial Theatre & Cultural Centre, 12390 Hwy 224, Middle Musquodoboit

June 8, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Sheet Harbour Lions Club, 183 Pool Rd, Sheet Harbour

June 12, from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Old School Community Gathering Place, 7962 Highway #7, Musquodoboit Harbour.

The release said each session will begin with a presentation, followed by key findings and proposed broad-scale planning directions, then people can ask questions and give feedback.

Halifax’s open space landscape is “exceptional in its beauty and diversity,” as well as its environmental, socio-cultural and economic value, the release said.