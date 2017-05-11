'We miss her everyday:' Family of Tanya Brooks speak out as her cold-case killing remains unsolved

The family of Tanya Brooks say they “can begin to heal” by receiving the rest of her remains eight years after she was killed.

Halifax Regional Police say on Wednesday, homicide investigators and the Medical Examiner’s Office met with the family to return Brooks’ brain, which was held as part of the investigation into her unsolved murder from May, 2009.



In a statement released Thursday through Halifax police, the family said they are finally able to put Brooks to rest.

“In Mi’kmaq culture, in order for our spirits to rest, our whole body needs to be as one,” the release said.

“With yesterday’s events, Tanya is whole again, which was our mother’s last wish before her death in September 2015. It’s an honour to have Tanya complete so that she can return home be laid to rest and our family can begin to heal.”

The family also held a spiritual smudging ceremony with the investigators and medical examiner to honour Brooks.

“We hope that laying Tanya to rest in the weeks ahead might also be the motivation needed to give someone the courage to come forward to the police,” the statement said about the unsolved case.

“We know that people out there have information about her death who have yet to come forward to police and we appeal to them to do the right thing. Please, break your silence and allow us to find justice for Tanya.”

Brooks' sister will addressing the media Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Halifax police headquarters.

“We remember her as a mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend,” the statement said.

“She was taken from us far too soon and we miss her every day.”