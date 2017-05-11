Five things to do in Halifax this weekend: From funnyman to fun with suds

Jim Gaffigan

Food-obsessed funny man Jim Gaffigan is heading to Halifax to leave people laughing, crying and hungry. In support of his Noble Ape tour, Gaffigan is taking his show all over North America, with a stop at the Scotiabank Centre on Friday. After wrapping up production of The Jim Gaffigan Show and releasing his new standup special ‘Cinco’, he is returning to the stage with a show he promises will be filled with only new material. The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available now.

Halifax Record Fair

Vinyl collectors rejoice! The 13th annual Halifax Record Fair will be filling the Halifax Forum Maritime Hall on Saturday. With more than 40 tables full of rare vinyls and bargain bin LPs, there will be something for everyone to add to their collection. The fair starts at 10 a.m., and will run until 4 p.m. Admission for the day is $5, and vendors can contact Rockwell Records or Black Buffalo Records for table reservations.

Full House Craft Beer Fest

As the Nova Scotia Craft Beer Week begins to taper off, prepare to send it off with one final hurrah as the Full House Craft Beer Fest comes to the Halifax Forum on Friday and Saturday. The flagship event for Craft Beer Week will give beer goers a chance to sample some of Nova Scotia’s finest as it hosts the most N.S. craft brewers ever under one roof. Tickets start at $35, and include 12 four ounce samples, a take home glass and access to 32 craft brewers. The festival has a session on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m., and two sessions on Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Slowcoaster w/ T. Thomason and Cameron

Cape Breton indie rockers Slowcoaster will be playing a triple bill show at the Carleton Music Bar with a few special guests on Friday. The trio will be sharing the stage with Toronto based pop rocker T. Thomason and local rock duo Cameron opening the show. Get ready to sing and dance the night away, but get there early, as these guys tend to sell out shows. Show time is at 10 p.m. on Friday, and admission is $15 at the door.

Halifax Xplosion Home Opener