Halifax police ask for public's help locating missing teenage girl
The RCMP say Ashanti Izzard hasn't been seen since May 9.
Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
The RCMP say Ashanti Izzard was last seen near Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School on Tuesday, May 9.
She is described as five-foot-three with an average build, brown eyes and black hair with a possible purple tint.
She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with gold writing and black plants/leggings.
No other details were provided.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP at 902-426-8130 or contact Crime Stoppers.