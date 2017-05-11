Halifax police ask for public's help locating missing teenage girl

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

The RCMP say Ashanti Izzard was last seen near Eric Graves Memorial Junior High School on Tuesday, May 9.

She is described as five-foot-three with an average build, brown eyes and black hair with a possible purple tint.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie with gold writing and black plants/leggings.

No other details were provided.

