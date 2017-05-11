Halifax taxi industry 'due' for review, but not all drivers on board: association

The head of the Halifax Taxi Association says the taxi industry is due for a review, but not all drivers aren’t open to change.

Dave Buffett agrees with the vote to review the taxi industry and feels it is the right time, but says there is already concerns from drivers.

“I think any industry should be reviewed periodically,” said Buffett.

“It has been awhile since someone took a look at the taxi industry, and I think it’s due.”

Earlier this week, council voted for a review and study into implementing new technologies into taxis such as cameras and GPS systems.

As part of the committee behind the recommendations to review the industry, Buffett thinks looking into new technology in cabs is a great idea.

“With the exception of shields, I think they are good ideas,” he said.

“A lot of drivers are resistant to cameras, but with a camera I cannot be falsely accused of inappropriate comments or activity. So I think cameras are a great idea, same with GPS.”

Although he supports the review and potential changes, a lot of drivers are not open to them, and have voiced some concerns of privacy when not working.

“Unlike bigger cities, we use our cars for personal use when we aren’t working,” he said.

“There has already been some complaints from people saying, ‘I don’t want anyone to know where I'm at when I'm not working.’ The truth is, the police have better things to do than wonder where you are, the only time anyone cares is if there is a concern or a complaint.