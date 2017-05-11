Man wearing rubber boots and holding knife robs gas station in Nova Scotia
Police say the suspect fled on foot and it is believed he was picked up nearby.
A man holding a knife and wearing rubber boots is wanted after robbing a gas station in Nova Scotia.
Police say around 4 a.m. Thursday, a man walked into a station on Starrs Road in Yarmouth, brandished a knife and demanded money from the employee.
The suspect fled with some cash and no one was hurt.
Yarmouth County RCMP believe after fleeing the store on foot, he was picked up nearby in a vehicle.
The suspect is described as a male, between five-foot-seven and five-foot-10 with a slim build. Besides the rubber boots, he was also wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt and jeans.