Man wearing rubber boots and holding knife robs gas station in Nova Scotia

A man holding a knife and wearing rubber boots is wanted after robbing a gas station in Nova Scotia.

Police say around 4 a.m. Thursday, a man walked into a station on Starrs Road in Yarmouth, brandished a knife and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect fled with some cash and no one was hurt.

Yarmouth County RCMP believe after fleeing the store on foot, he was picked up nearby in a vehicle.