Man, woman killed in separate accidents on Nova Scotia roads
Police say in both incidents a vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Two people are dead after separate accidents in Nova Scotia where a vehicle left a road and struck a tree.
The first crash happened at 4:10 p.m. Thursday on Highway 224 in Pine Grove, Colchester Co.
Police say the male driver died in hospital, while a female passenger suffered critical injuries.
About three hours later on Highway 217 in Rossway, Digby Co., another vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The female driver died at the scene.