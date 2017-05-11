Numbers don’t lie: More people cycling than complaining about protected Halifax bike lane

Halifax cycling advocates are happy to let the data speak for itself when it comes to debating the effectiveness of protected bike lanes.

On Thursday, the Halifax Cycling Coalition (HCC) released numbers from three bike lanes where there are counters to show how many people are using the lanes - with a special emphasis on University Avenue’s pilot lane where some of the lane’s plastic posts in front of the Dalhousie Arts Centre were removed by HRM citing complaints and traffic congestion.

Kelsey Lane, HCC executive director, said their group filed a Freedom of Information Request with the municipality this April, and found out 117 complaints had been filed between installation last fall and December 2016.

However, Lane said the ECO-Counters on University show 159 people are biking down the protected strip on a weekday, with 137 even in Monday’s rain.

Wednesday’s numbers were even higher, with 201 people being counted.

“Those numbers are great because they counteract some of the negative voices that we’ve heard from people who aren’t as supportive of the bicycle lane,” Lane said Thursday.

“Part of the problem with municipal politics is you always hear the loudest voices that are opposing a project, but really if you look at the data and you look at how … useful it is to residents, the numbers speak for themselves.”



Lane said it’s great to see such high numbers in a time when most students have left campus, and she’s excited to see how they rise even more in September.

The high May numbers likely mean ordinary residents working in the hospitals or going to the farmer’s markets are using the lane themselves, Lane added.

The example shows the continued importance and need for more cycling data, Lane said, in light of the two counters on University and Agricola Street compared to more than 30 for cars.

On Agricola Street 183 people were using the lane on a weekday last fall, and Lane said that counter will be installed within a week. Before the Big Lift, about 250 people per day crossed the Macdonald Bridge by bike.



“You can inform the type of infrastructure you’re building with data, so you tell what’s important - we have so much data on cars and how they travel,” Lane said.

“It’s important that we are also measuring the other modes so that it’s on par and it’s a level playing field.”