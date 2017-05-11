N.S. Tories to unveil party platform, while premier campaigns in Cape Breton

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives will lay out their platform today as they near the midway point in the provincial election campaign.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie is set to release the party's plan this morning at a stop in Halifax.

Meanwhile, Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil is continuing to campaign in Cape Breton after announcing Wednesday that he will spend $25 million expanding eligibility for the caregiver benefit over four years.

The program gives about $400 a month to those caring for people with severe dementia.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill pledged to restore funding for seniors' care if elected May 30, saying he would commit $60 million over four years towards long-term care.