Nova Scotia election roundup

HALIFAX — (NSElxn)

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are promising balanced budgets over four years, but their not saying what would be cut to keep the books balanced.

Tory Leader Jamie Baillie released an election platform Thursday with $168.9 million in spending commitments.

That number is in addition to a $1 billion, 10-year capital plan announced earlier in the campaign.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-NDP)

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill says his party would spend $49.5 million over four years to improve access to community-based mental health care if his party wins the May 30 election.

Burrill says $21.5 million would go to a second mental health strategy that picks up where the previous NDP government's left off.

He says another $25 million would be put towards three pilot mental health hubs in emergency rooms to speed up access to care and alleviate overcrowded emergencies.

Those would be located in Halifax, Kentville and Sydney.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(NSElxn-Liberals)

Premier Stephen McNeil spent a second day campaigning in Cape Breton Thursday, promising a new $8 million fund to revitalize tourism sites.

McNeil says under the plan, sites would be selected by Tourism Nova Scotia and the government would match funds from businesses and other levels of government.

He says funds would be used to maintain and enhance existing tourism attractions.

(The Canadian Press)

---

(Leaders-Marijuana)

Premier Stephen McNeil says the Atlantic provinces should have a uniform approach to implementing the new federal law legalizing marijuana.

McNeil says the provinces haven't landed on an age limit yet, but he believes 19 seems like a logical age because it's the current limit for alcohol.

He says there is still no decision on how marijuana will be sold.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie says he's not entirely sure how to proceed yet, but believes age limits should be based on safety and science, and retailing should be done in some controlled way to keep young people safe.

(The Canadian Press)

---