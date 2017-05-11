Not their lucky day: Pair charged in Halifax with stealing lottery tickets, cashing in winnings

A man and woman have been charged relating to the stealing of lottery tickets and then cashing in the winnings.

Police are alleging this week lottery tickets were stolen from a convenience store on St. Margarets Bay Road and later found inside a taxi where two people were arrested.

In the course of that investigation, police are alleging the two people arrested are now linked to 11 other similar cases.

Dwayne Kenneth Wright, 34, of Dartmouth is facing nine counts of theft under $5,000, 11 counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, three counts of fraud and 53 breaches of his probation.