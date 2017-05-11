Witness testifies at William Sanderson murder trial to seeing body slumped over chair, bleeding

A witness in William Sandeson’s first-degree murder trial told the jury he saw a bleeding man slouched over in a chair and pools of blood in Sandeson’s apartment the night Taylor Samson was last seen.

Sandeson, 24, is accused of killing Samson, 22, that night, Aug. 15, 2015. Samson’s remains have never been found.

The jury heard from Justin Blades in Nova Scotia Supreme Court on Thursday. Blades is the second witness to describe what he saw in Sandeson’s apartment that night after the jury heard from Pookiel McCabe earlier this week.

Blades told the jury he was hanging out drinking with McCabe in his apartment across the hall from Sandeson’s on the night of Aug. 15, 2015 when he heard a “loud bang, real loud.”

Within a minute, there was a knock at the door, and a voice said, “Hey, it’s Will.”

Blades said he opened the door, and Sandeson quickly turned around and walked across the hall into his apartment.

Blades followed, with McCabe behind him, and stopped at the doorway.

“As soon as he went through the door, you could see the scene,” Blades said.

“A gentleman slouched over in a chair, pints and pints of blood on the floor, bloody money, drugs, and the gentleman was still actively bleeding from his head.”

Later in his testimony, Blades said, “just based on the blood,” the man in the chair “had bled out for sure, he was done.”

Blades said Sandeson was “running around” the apartment “in panic mode,” picking up bloody money off the floor and speaking gibberish.

That was the first time Blades looked into Sandeson’s apartment. He said he and McCabe went back across the hall for a few minutes, asking each other, “What the f--- are we supposed to do?”

Blades said they decided they wanted to get out, to go to the party they’d been pre-drinking for.

Before they left, Blades and McCabe went across the hall again, and looked into Sandeson’s apartment a second time.

It was a similar scene, Blades said, but one thing had changed.

“I’m pretty sure the gentleman wasn’t in the chair,” he said. “There were streak marks on the floor.”

Blades said those streaks led toward the hallway and the bathroom.

The second time they went across the hall and looked in, Blades said he and McCabe were asking Sandeson what had happened, what was going on.

All he could make out Sandeson saying as he ran around the apartment was, “I gotta clean up.”

Blades said Sandeson then asked him to bring his car around, and he said “no f---ing way.”

Blades and McCabe then left, and went to a party and then downtown. Blades said he didn’t want to be alone, to “feel safe in a sense.”

Asked why he didn’t call the police, Blades said it was all too much, and he didn’t know what to think.

“You don’t expect the nicest, most-educated, one of the better people in the group to do something like that,” he said.

Blades gave a statement to police a few days later, and told them he’d seen nothing that night.

More than a year later, in October 2016, he went to police to tell them what he saw.

Blades said he’s constantly playing the scene out in his head, trying to suppress his memories, while hearing gossip about the case whether he’s at Sobeys or his workplace.

“It follows you like a plague, man,” he said.

Asked why he didn’t tell police what he saw the first time he was interviewed, Blades said he was scared for his life. He believed Sandeson was involved in organized crime.

Blades said he was scared because of things Sandeson told him about “things he’s done.”