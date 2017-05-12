Halifax police look for man who asked to take teen girl's picture

Police are looking into a suspicious incident where a middle-aged man approached a teenage girl in Halifax to ask for her picture.

At about 12:14 p.m. Friday, Halifax Regional Police said a man came up to the teen who was with a group of girls and their teacher out running in the 5700 block of Cogswell Street.

The man asked to take her picture, but she said no. Police said he left the area in a SUV driving north on Robie Street.

The girl reported the incident to the school authorities, who then called police.

The man is described as white, 45-50 years old, unshaven, with glasses, and was wearing a grey shirt and brown camouflage style pants with white paint splattered on them.

The vehicle is described as a black Chevrolet SUV.