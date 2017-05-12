Spike from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel coming to Hal-Con

Fans of the punk-goth vampire Spike, initially Buffy’s enemy then complicated love interest, have their chance to see him in person this fall.

Actor James Marsters, perhaps best known for his role as Spike in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spin-off show Angel, will appear Saturday and Sunday during Hal-Con.

The annual sci-fi, comic, gaming and fantasy convention takes place this Sept. 22-24. On Friday, organizers said on social media they’d actually had Marsters booked since last June, but had kept it a secret until now.

The Hal-Con site says Marsters has long been a sci-fi favourite, with a recurring role on the series Smallville where he played Brainiac, an android who causes a rift between Clark Kent and Lex Luthor.

He was also seen in the hit BBC America show Torchwood, playing the “ruthless and sexually deviant” Captain John. Marsters has also appeared on the CBS series Without a Trace, as well as, the SyFy channel's series Warehouse 13.

Other film credits include P.S. I Love You, with Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler, and The House on Haunted Hill.