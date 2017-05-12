Liberals accuse Tories of releasing platform without clear funding, commitments

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is accusing the Tories of presenting a platform free of specifics on how they will fund their spending commitments.

Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie presented his party's campaign platform Thursday, but was questioned over some conflicting figures on the spending totals.

Party officials first told reporters the cost over four years was $648.9 million, but later clarified that the actual cost was $168.9 million.

McNeil says it's not clear which commitments the Tories will keep, what they will cost or how they will pay for them if they win the vote on May 30.

Baillie says savings would be found in trimming administrative waste in the health system and by repealing the Liberal bill that imposed a wage settlement on teachers.