Nova Scotia election roundup

Nova Scotia's Liberals are continuing to take swipes at the Progressive Conservative platform, saying it raises questions around how the Tories will balance the books if they win the election on May 30.

Premier Stephen McNeil says Tory Leader Jamie Baillie has failed to fully cost out his program.

And he questioned Baillie's assertion that savings would be found by trimming administrative fat in health care.

The Liberals also highlighted confusion over the Tories' total spending over four years, which was initially pegged at $648.9 million — then later revised to $168.9 million.

The Liberals say they will create 700 additional apprenticeship opportunities if re-elected on May 30.

Premier Stephen McNeil says a Liberal government would do that by spending $8 million to expand the START Apprenticeship Program.

The program offers incentives for employers to support apprentices.

McNeil also said a Liberal government would spend $18.2 million over four years to help Nova Scotians with skills training.

Nova Scotia's Progressive Conservatives are promising to do more to help veterans if they are elected to govern.

Party Leader Jamie Baillie is promising to spend $1.75 million a year on a medical centre for veterans.

He says it would be led by former military members.

The Progressive Conservatives are taking aim at the NDP's pledge to eliminate tuition for all students attending a Nova Scotia community college.

The Tories issued a statement Friday saying NDP Leader Gary Burrill confirmed that students from outside the province would also have their tuition waived.

The Progressive Conservatives say the colleges could be overwhelmed with applications.

Burrill says the plan would eliminate tuition for 22,000 full- and part-time students, including international students and students from out of province at a cost of $30 million a year.

