Nova Scotia man charged with stunting after going more than 60 km/h over speed limit

A man is facing a stunting charge after driving more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit on a Nova Scotia highway.

According to a RCMP release, South Shore Traffic Services spotted a car going above the posted speed limit on Highway 103 near Martin’s River just before noon on Friday.

The vehicle was clocked going 164 km/h in a 100 zone, so 64 km/h over the speed limit.

The 27-year-old man driving the car was charged for Stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. His license was also suspended for seven days, and his vehicle was seized.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.