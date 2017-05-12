Police investigate separate fatal accidents after cars go off roads, hit trees

DIGBY, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are investigating two fatal accidents involving cars that veered off roads in separate accidents.

They say one man was killed and a woman critically injured when their car went off Highway 224 and struck a tree in Pine Grove at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The man driving the car was pronounced dead at a local hospital, while the woman remains in critical condition.

In another crash, RCMP say they say they were called to Highway 217 in Rossway at about 7:20 p.m. Thursday after a car went off the road and hit a tree.

The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.