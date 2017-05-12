Police charge two Nova Scotians after three-day search where drone, excavator used in grow-op bust

Two people are facing drug charges in a major grow-op bust after a police search of 22 acres in Nova Scotia with ATV’s, dogs, an excavator and drone yielded about 110 pounds of marijuana.

On Wednesday at 8 p.m., Lunenburg District RCMP officers searched a property on Wilbur Hill Road in Martin’s River. Two people in a home on the property were arrested without incident for drug offences.

Police searched the 22-acre property over the past three days with members from the RCMP Tactical Troop and Police Dog Services, according to a police release.

Due to the large search area, police said said ATVs and a Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (usually referred to as a drone) were used. Investigators also brought in an excavator to search for evidence that may have been buried on the property.

As a result of the search, officers dismantled and seized two “sophisticated” marijuana grow operations, 60 mature marijuana plants, both processed and unprocessed marijuana totalling about 110 pounds, a small amount of hash oil,”'shatter,” and methamphetamine pills.

Police also seized a large amount of cash and other paraphernalia related to the trafficking of illegal drugs, the release said.

Johnathan Christopher Hatt, 45, and Mary Retieffe-Hatt, 46, both of Martin's River, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana, marijuana resin, and THC (shatter), as well as possession of methamphetamine.

Johnathan Hatt appeared in Bridgewater provincial court on Friday, and was released on conditions. Mary Retieffe-Hatt was released later in the day on Wednesday.

Additional charges are expected. Both people are scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on July 26.